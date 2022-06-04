Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

