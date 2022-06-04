Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 6,480 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.52 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

