Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $44.96 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.