Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $208,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

