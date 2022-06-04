Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $303,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRobot by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRBT. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $101.90.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

