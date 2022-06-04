Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $50.11 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

