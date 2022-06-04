Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $240,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $175.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.