Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HGV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $46.32 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

