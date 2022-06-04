Polkadex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $474,544.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and $474,544.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00006584 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00554654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00436716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

