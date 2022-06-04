PolkaFoundry Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $463,885.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,301,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

