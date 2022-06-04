Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

PBKOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.