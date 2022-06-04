Poolz Finance Market Cap Tops $4.77 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $330,588.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004799 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00481913 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00447718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

