Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.65.

NASDAQ PRTG opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $44.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

