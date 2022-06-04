Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Head to Head Contrast

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Portillo's alerts:

This table compares Portillo’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 3 6 0 2.67 Mitchells & Butlers 0 1 4 0 2.80

Portillo’s presently has a consensus price target of $46.38, indicating a potential upside of 161.12%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.19 $5.99 million N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion N/A -$88.94 million N/A N/A

Portillo’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Mitchells & Butlers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillo’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 25, 2021, it operated 1,732 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.