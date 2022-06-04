Portion Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $485.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,858,362 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

