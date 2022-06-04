PotCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $31.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $610,464.49 and approximately $31.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.58 or 0.05964625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00212005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.00626441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.00644180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00073365 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004328 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,599,497 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

