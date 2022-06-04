PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 186.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 85,680 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 15.5% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 138,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

