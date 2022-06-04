PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Hits Market Capitalization of $814,365.42

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $814,365.42 and $53,380.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

