Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Precigen stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 84.48%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $211,781.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,661 shares of company stock worth $257,469. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.