Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $701.93 Million

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $701.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $654.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 104,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.90. Primerica has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.