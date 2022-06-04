Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 498.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Privia Health Group worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,442,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 498,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,600 in the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

