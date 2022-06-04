Project WITH (WIKEN) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. Project WITH has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $160,773.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project WITH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project WITH has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH (WIKEN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

