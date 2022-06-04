ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.36. 1,300,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.52. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

