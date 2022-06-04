Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.90. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $11.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

