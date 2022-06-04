Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85.

On Friday, April 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $12,233,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

