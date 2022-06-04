Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85.
- On Friday, April 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52.
Shares of PEG stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $12,233,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.
About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
