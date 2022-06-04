Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,236 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Pure Storage worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.65 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

