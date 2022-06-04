Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

