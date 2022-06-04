QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Citigroup

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from GBX 382 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.06) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QNTQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 355 ($4.49) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($4.19) to GBX 361 ($4.57) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.24) to GBX 400 ($5.06) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

