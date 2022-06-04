QUAI DAO (QUAI) Hits Market Cap of $210,379.94

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $210,379.94 and approximately $39,896.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 125.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.08 or 0.04563695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000267 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

