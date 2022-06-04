QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Lowered to $12.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NYSE QS opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $566,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,830,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,062,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,646. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

