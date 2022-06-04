Qubitica Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00219557 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002562 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.09 or 0.01907692 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00284198 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004191 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

