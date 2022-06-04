Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
QUTIF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
About Questor Technology
