Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

QUTIF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

About Questor Technology (Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

