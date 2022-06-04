Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price (down from GBX 221.67 ($2.80)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 198.33 ($2.51) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Quilter has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.