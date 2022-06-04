Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Quipt Home Medical worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 48,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.76 million and a PE ratio of 19.28. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.