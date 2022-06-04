Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $153.94

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.94 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.77). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.83), with a volume of 10,513 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quixant from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
The firm has a market cap of £96.35 million and a P/E ratio of 34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.69.
Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)
Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.
