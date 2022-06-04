R Carter Pate Sells 1,923 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPCH opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.