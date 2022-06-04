RAI Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.07 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $21.07 million and $535,234.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00891749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

