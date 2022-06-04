Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

