Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

