Raydium 1-Day Volume Tops $19.82 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $97.77 million and $19.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00481913 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00447718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 112,312,553 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

