Raymond James Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $109.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.57.

MDT stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

