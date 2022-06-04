Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $10,285.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $10,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $10,065.00.

On Friday, May 27th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $10,230.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $9,432.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $9,212.50.

On Friday, May 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $9,212.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $9,377.50.

On Monday, May 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $9,762.50.

On Friday, May 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $9,817.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $9,680.00.

On Monday, May 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDI. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

