ReapChain Price Reaches $0.0526 on Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, ReapChain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $16.19 million and $3.20 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

