RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,625.00

RED (RED) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $304,695.40 and $15,625.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00211979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006265 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

