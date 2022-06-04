Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

