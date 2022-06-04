Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 52,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,757,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $438,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 49.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.