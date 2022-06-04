Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,282,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,893,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $630.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $680.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.69 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.95.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

