Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $9.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.4% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 615,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 108.6% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 151,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 79,093 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $123.39. 180,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,763. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $128.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.