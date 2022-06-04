Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Renault from €49.00 ($52.69) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Renault from €37.00 ($39.78) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 17,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.