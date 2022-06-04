Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $182.10 million and $5.32 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

